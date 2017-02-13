The Mattapoisett Land Trust is seeking applicants for their $1,000 “Blanche B. Perry Scholarship.” This award is available to a Mattapoisett resident interested in the field of Environmental Studies, Sciences, Technology or a related field, and is a graduating senior from a secondary school by June 2017. The scholarship is made available through the Edith Glick Shoolman fund, a bequest left to provide support for children in the community. Offering this scholarship is consistent with the mission “of preserving land in order to enrich the quality of life for present and future generations of Mattapoisett residents and visitors.”

Along with the application, the following additional information is required:

A Personal Statement about career goals as they relate to the mission of the MLT, past and present. A signed Community Service Form documenting a minimum of 20 hours of community service. Professional letter of reference (teacher or guidance counselor). A Character letter of reference from an employer, scout or community leader, and/or neighbor is required. Official school transcript including credits and class rank.

Applicants will be assessed according to academic achievement, personal statement, professional and personal references, community service, and financial need. Preference will be given to individuals who are members of the Mattapoisett Land Trust or whose parents or grandparents are members of the MLT.

Participating School are:

ORRHS, Marion Road, Mattapoisett 02739. Bishop Stang High School, 500 Slocum Road, N. Dartmouth 02747. OCRVT High School, 476 North Avenue, Rochester 02770. Tabor Academy, Front Street, Marion 02738.

The deadline for submitting the forms will be April 30, 2017.