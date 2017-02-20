An Early February Break Delights at ORR

New England weather events and one New England sports event in particular happened to give students and teachers a reprieve from school a week ahead of schedule.

The first day off for a group of students was the previous Tuesday. While school was in session, several skipped the day and took the commuter train up to Boston to join over one million other fans at the New England Patriot’s Super Bowl victory parade.

Although it was her first time in attendance, junior Madison Carvalho said the experience was a lot of fun and “definitely worth it.”

“It was absolutely insane. The crowd was amazing, seeing all the players and staff was really cool, and the best part was just being a part of a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Evan Costa, another junior.

While it might be a more regular occurrence for the current times, it certainly is one of those events to take advantage of being nearby.

Sunny and in the high 50 degrees, Wednesday did not show any signs of impending snow. However, the district-wide half-day brought along the feelings of vacation sooner than expected. Students were ecstatic when the call went out that night announcing the snow day.

“Whenever there’s extreme inclement weather, the thought of cancelling or delaying school is part of my preparation for the start of my day,” Superintendent Doug White stated. “As superintendent, I have to always be concerned about the safety of the students and staff. I work very closely with school and town personnel to understand the conditions of the facilities and the roads.”

White also stated that he communicates with other school superintendents to compare how various districts in the area are responding before using all the information gathered “to either cancel or delay school on the basis of timing of the weather as to whether it will be safe for all students and staff to travel to and from school.”

“I have to defer to those above me, but if it’s about the safety of kids, I have no problems about [school being cancelled],” Vice Principal Mike Parker said about the subject. “It’s a very tough call with regional schools, especially with three towns, because what’s happening in Rochester isn’t necessarily happening in Marion.”

Although flakes didn’t begin to fall until mid-day on Thursday, the administrative decision to cancel school was without a doubt the right call. Having many student and parent drivers off the road and out of the rapidly deteriorating conditions that afternoon helped keep the community safe, a reason why it was appropriate to have school off on Friday, as well. Even if major roads in the Tri-Town had been plowed by Friday morning, many smaller streets and driveways were still blocked by snow.

Students in the junior high and high schools were greeted with a two-hour delayed start on Monday morning as well, after road conditions in the early hours remained questionable. The previous day had created a thick icy layer on many roads, including North Street in Mattapoisett, as one junior high parent pointed out. The extra time before the start of school ensured safer conditions for buses and cars traveling to any of the area’s schools.

In addition to giving a four-and-a-half day weekend to the district, the snowstorm also provided a reprieve from the flu and norovirus that are currently spreading around the SouthCoast. The extended weekend from school gave students’ immune systems a chance to rest from being on the defense from the viruses passed along through coughing and sneezing onto the many shared surfaces in the buildings.

While safety due to the winter storm may have been the main reason behind the snow days, the district also provided a beneficial break in which to help stop the spread of the flu and norovirus.

By Jo Caynon