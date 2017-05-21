Academic Achievements

Curry College is proud to announce that Naomi Souza of Rochester has been inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. Naomi was one of 65 students inducted during a ceremony on the Curry College campus on Sunday, April 9.

The following students from the Tri-Town graduated from UMass Dartmouth on May 13.

From Marion: Oliver Asker, Rita Costa, Robin Fletcher-Depree, Ryan Gillis, Arien Keyghobad, Conner Medeiros-Sweet, Natasha Meere, Deborah Patrick, Michael Rezendes, Holly Stickles, and Johnathan Sylvia

From Mattapoisett: Mya Akins, Robert Caldas, Alex Calise, Drew Cunningham, Katherine Dickinson, Lindsey Doane, Owen Downey, Hayleigh Dumas, Keely Gingras, Kathleen Kvilhaug, Mark Lowney, Molly Magee, Marielle McCarthy, Myles McQuade, Heather Morgan, Angelica Nieves-Kastel, Sarah Rocha, Steven Scallon, and Matthew Vicino

From Rochester: Kyle Cassidy, Andrew Frey, Amanda Frey, Jordan Frey, Brandon Gaspar, Shannon Horn, Joel Johnston, Kevin Newell, Tyler Paquin, and Nicholas Pavao

Jillian Rush of Marion majoring in Health Technology and Nicole Steeves of Marion majoring in Cosmetology will graduate from Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School on June 4.