Academic Achievements

Meghan Johnson of Rochester was named to the RIT Dean’s List for the fall 2016-2017 semester. Meghan is studying in the software engineering program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Bashawn Thorell of Mattapoisett has received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University.

MCPHS University is pleased to announce Hunter Smith has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2016 semester. Hunter Smith is a native of Rochester and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical and Health Studies (Physician Assistant Studies). Hunter will graduate in 2020 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus.

The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.