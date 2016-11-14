To the Editor:

A wellspring by definition means an abundant source, one that is inexhaustible. At Wellspring Farm Learning Center in Rochester, we believe our unique natural environment, horses and an array of other animals coupled with our extraordinary licensed team of experienced therapists offers a “wellspring of hope” for the many special needs children, adolescents, adults and families we serve. All of us believe strongly in what we do and we approach our work with passion.

We have been providing experiential therapy to special needs individuals and groups for 17 years, offering an array of therapeutic modalities including trauma-based therapy, EMDR, art and play therapies, equine assisted psychotherapy, holistic therapy, social interaction/integration therapies and so much more. We also work extensively with individuals on the autism spectrum as well as those diagnosed with terminal cancer.

There is so much more offered at this immaculate 15-acre farm setting to the immediate communities and beyond. We have become a well-known and widely utilized facility for so many local residents and will continue to do so indefinitely. The staff and consultants at the WFLC all share a deep commitment to the advancement of those with special needs, children with disabilities and provide the public in general with the understanding that all of us have a special purpose and those less fortunate make equally important contributions to our neighborhood and should by all rights be offered the chance to do just that. We at Wellspring believe everyone, those with disabilities and others, share the right to contribute and advance their special lives therapeutically, educationally and socially as contributing individuals as all of us should respect and can benefit from such successes. We are pleased to confirm that Wellspring Farm recently received unanimous approval from the Rochester Zoning Board of Appeals which has allowed our great work to continue. Thank you to all of you who provided us with so much support during this process; we cannot begin to express what your overwhelming support meant to us. During this process there were many things said about Wellspring Farm that were not accurate. Our focus is not to respond to these slanderous statements. Our resolve is to let everyone know that because of this recent process, we are further committed and determined to do all we can to enhance the lives of those with special needs. We will never cease our noble efforts to ensure equality and inclusion, and we will continue without hesitation to provide and expand opportunities given to those who cannot speak for themselves as they develop a deserving and God-given sense of purpose and acceptance without limits or discrimination.

Jim and Holly Vogel, founders/owners

The views expressed in the “Letters to the Editor” column are not necessarily those of The Wanderer, its staff or advertisers. The Wanderer will gladly accept any and all correspondence relating to timely and pertinent issues in the great Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester area, provided they include the author’s name, address and phone number for verification. We cannot publish anonymous, unsigned or unconfirmed submissions. The Wanderer reserves the right to edit, condense and otherwise alter submissions for purposes of clarity and/or spacing considerations. The Wanderer may choose to not run letters that thank businesses, and The Wanderer has the right to edit letters to omit business names. The Wanderer also reserves the right to deny publication of any submitted correspondence.