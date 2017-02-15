Dear Community:

We, the family of Tucker Francis, thank you deeply for the astounding outpouring of your love and support during these difficult days since his tragic death. We have received a steady torrent of hugs, notes, calls, chocolate, dinners, flowers, fruit, tears, stories, images, videos, and memories of our wonderful Tucker. You have made us laugh and cry, and through our healing, we feel even closer to this incredibly loving and caring community. We especially thank the students, faculty, staff, alums, and parents of the Tabor Academy family who have wrapped us in warmth, even as they also grieve. How fortunate we are to be woven into this strong fabric of friends that can weather even the worst storms.

While the sadness of losing our dear Tucker will never disappear, the horizon grows a little brighter each day, thanks to all of you.

Sincerely,

The Francis Family