To the Editor:

I want to take this opportunity as we start the New Year to thank all the generous folks of Mattapoisett who have donated incredible amounts of clothing, blankets, sleeping bags, winter coats, gloves, mittens, and numerous other outerwear items for the Mobile Ministries/Loaves and Fishes Program run out of St. Paul’s Church in New Bedford. I cannot tell you how much your generosity has helped to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate amongst the Community.

What I found most heartwarming was that donations were sent in by folks from all walks of life, ages and faiths in the Community of Mattapoisett. Such caring told me the people of Mattapoisett respond to the needs of their fellow man and woman.

A bit about the Mobile Ministries/Loaves and Fishes Program: It goes out six days a week to neighborhoods in the City, and it dispenses food, clothing, toiletries, and other life essentials to anyone who needs them. Each day of the week has a Team that handles that particular day/run and what is really special is that numerous Mattapoisett folks are out various days each week in service to this Program.

Thank you for your great generosity and may you have a safe and healthy New Year.

Respectfully,

Michael J. Gagne, Mattapoisett

The views expressed in the “Letters to the Editor” column are not necessarily those of The Wanderer, its staff or advertisers. The Wanderer will gladly accept any and all correspondence relating to timely and pertinent issues in the great Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester area, provided they include the author’s name, address and phone number for verification. We cannot publish anonymous, unsigned or unconfirmed submissions. The Wanderer reserves the right to edit, condense and otherwise alter submissions for purposes of clarity and/or spacing considerations. The Wanderer may choose to not run letters that thank businesses, and The Wanderer has the right to edit letters to omit business names. The Wanderer also reserves the right to deny publication of any submitted correspondence.