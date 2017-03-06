“Student Strong” Thank You

The school staff members and their students in our town are truly committed to our community. They have continued for the year to collect cans of food for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. The students play a large and very important part of our community in action. There have been several different events held in town, the admittance being a can of food for the pantry.

To all of these students and staff members, we are grateful for your support. With your help, we were able to reach out to many families. We sincerely appreciate all your support. All of us working together to help support one another will make a strong community to grow and live in.

Thank you again,

Nancy Gauvin

St. Vincent de Paul Society

The Community Food Pantry

