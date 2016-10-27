Thank You from the Rochester Historical Society:

We would like to thank all the individuals who attended our fundraising dance on October 21 at the Reservation Golf Club. Also a big thank you to the local businesses (Matt’s Blackboard, Rose & Vickie’s, Ying Dynasty, Nick’s Pizza and The Brew Fish) for donating to our Silent Auction. The evening was a success due to your contributions.

Edyie Johnson, Rochester Historical Society

