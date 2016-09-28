Dear Editor:

The Plumb Library Summer Program officially concluded with an All School Meeting at RMS on September 16. Over 135 children, and several teachers, were “awarded and applauded” for their participation in the national “On Your Mark, Get Set, Read” program. From June 20-August 20, kids aged 4-14 read over 2,600 books and completed 1,000 library challenges. All participants received a unique Bruins certificate, a Read and Roll bookmark from Carousel Family Fun Center, and a special recess from RMS. Thanks to the Rochester Lions Club, all kids who read four or more books received a medal. In addition to recognizing the kids, adults who participated in the Exercise Your Mind program were also applauded for reading 340 books and completing over 100 challenges.

The success of our program is directly due to the families who participate and the state and local community organizations that support us. It is very important to Plumb Library to make sure our supporters know how much we appreciate their help. We extend special gratitude to all of the following:

The Collaborative Summer Library Program (CSLP), Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC), Massachusetts Library System (MLS), and the Boston Bruins provided us with a national theme and all the materials to support it. (The Bruins also sponsor “When You Read, You Score” prizes. Winners will be announced at the end of September.)

MLS provided several libraries with Wandoo Reader, a technologically-advanced, highly-interactive reading and challenge logging system with a gamified element. Plumb was one of 150 MA libraries chosen to pilot Wandoo Reader to attain patron feedback. Kids especially loved building their robots with energy credits earned as they logged books. Families who weren’t able to visit the library appreciated that Wandoo provided online library activities to keep kids participating.

Locally, the Friends of Plumb Library, Rochester Lions Club, Rochester Cultural Council, and the First Congregational Church (who let us use their Hall) allowed us to bring performers to Rochester. The Rochester Cultural Council funded Marvelous Marvin’s Brain Circus. The Rochester Lions Club brought us Toe Jam Puppet Band and an awesome Ice Cream Music Party. The Friends of Plumb Library supported two Pinto Bella Hula Hoop Shows – one for kids and one for teens/adults, plus Todd Brodeur, local Frisbee champion.

We are fortunate to work with fantastic patrons and community partners who greatly helped us either with programs or prizes. The ORR CFCE, together with Ms. Lisa and the Jr. Friends of Plumb Library – Allison, Brenna, Bridget, Ella, Emma, Lindsey, Rebecca – conducted a week of STEM experiments for young children. Each week in July, Ms. Marsha demonstrated animal yoga moves at her Studio 105. She also provided a Rest and Relax program for adults. Ms. Nancy Sparklin donated her time to present a weekly Music and Movement Class at the library. Thanks to Jr. Friend Allison Winters, children were read stories after the Music and Movement Class as part of our “Reading Buddies” project. The Buzzard’s Bay Coalition partnered with us to get families to explore the outdoors and learn about the Buzzard’s Bay region’s animals, plants and habitats with “Family Fridays” in July. In regards to prizes, families were able to select a free book each week thanks to patron donations. Kids could earn participation prizes thanks to Carousel Family Fun Center, Kool Kone, the Rood Family, Plumb Market, Town of Rochester MIIA, Rochester Police Department, and the Friends of the Library. Adult weekly prize packets were funded by the Friends of the Library.

As always, special thanks to the Plumb Library Staff and to all the children and adults who actively participated in our programs. Special kudos to the families who joined as whole family units. Check out our website www.plumblibrary.com for fall, winter, and spring happenings. See you next summer as we “Build a Better World.”

Sincerely,

Lisa Fuller, Plumb Library Youth Services

