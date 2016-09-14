To the Editor:

On Thursday, September 29, the Mattapoisett zoning board will hear our appeal for enforcement of the town’s zoning bylaw with respect to the Inn at Shipyard Park.

As the date for that hearing approaches, we have become aware that the Inn is once again disseminating false information, claiming that we are trying to take away their license. Nothing could be further from the truth.

There was an inn and restaurant at this location for years. When the town zoned this section of town as residential in 1967, the Mattapoisett Inn continued to provide lodging and meals, and light entertainment for guests. That use was protected by grandfathering. Most residents of town can remember going there for family meals, with piano music in the small bar area. We certainly recognize the Inn’s right to continue that business. That business was always a part of what made Mattapoisett special.

When the Inn changed hands a few years ago, the new owner assured the neighbors and town officials that he knew what it was to be a good neighbor, and promised a restaurant with soft music. But that is not what happened. The reality is amplified music up to four nights a week, with horns, drums, screaming, yelling and obnoxious behavior. The inn has been transformed into a nightclub.

The restaurant seating has been cut nearly in half. The bar area formerly had 26 seats – it now holds 81 seats, although the typical crowds jammed into the building when the bands are playing far exceed that number. The noise is enough that folks looking to book rooms online are warned by the Inn’s owners that they may be disturbed by the amplified music.

What is happening at the Inn from 8:30 until closing up to four nights a week is not appropriate for any residential area. We know that no neighbors should be subjected to horns, drums, screaming and yelling obscenities until closing.

When the zoning board meets on September 29, we are not asking it to take away the Inn’s licenses. We are asking the board to require the Inn to respect the limits of its grandfathered rights, and to respect its neighbors. We are asking the board to keep Mattapoisett special.

Sincerely,

George and Maureen Butler

