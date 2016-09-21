Irrigation at Tabor

To the Editor:

Tabor Academy is taking active steps to conform to and support the Town of Marion’s recent water ban. Our faculty and students have been notified about the restriction and will join with our Marion neighbors to refrain from non-essential water use during the restriction, and also to limit even essential uses. Townspeople may observe our grass fields and some other central areas being watered by our sprinkler system. We want residents to know that these sprinkler systems, as well as our watering truck for potted plants and flower beds, are always fed by our irrigation pond and do not draw from the Town’s water supply. With precipitation levels extremely low, we intend to use all water resources responsibly and sparingly. Tabor remains committed to conserving all resources, and to partnering with the Town wherever possible to ensure that our community’s shared resources are cared for in sustainable and healthy ways.

John Quirk, Head of School, Tabor Academy

The views expressed in the “Letters to the Editor” column are not necessarily those of The Wanderer, its staff or advertisers. The Wanderer will gladly accept any and all correspondence relating to timely and pertinent issues in the great Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester area, provided they include the author’s name, address and phone number for verification. We cannot publish anonymous, unsigned or unconfirmed submissions. The Wanderer reserves the right to edit, condense and otherwise alter submissions for purposes of clarity and/or spacing considerations. The Wanderer may choose to not run letters that thank businesses, and The Wanderer has the right to edit letters to omit business names. The Wanderer also reserves the right to deny publication of any submitted correspondence.