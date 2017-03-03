Virginia G. (Wilcox) Morgan, 91, of Mattapoisett passed away Wednesday February 22, 2017. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Morgan and the late Herbert L. Arral.

Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Daniel A. Wilcox and Gertrude E. (Phillips) Wilcox Garlington. She was a graduate of New Bedford High School, Class of 1943, of which she was active in class reunions.

Mrs. Morgan worked for 32 years as a reporter, starting at the Wareham Courier, then the Sippican Sentinel, the New Bedford Standard-Times, and retired from the Presto Press in Mattapoisett when it ceased publication. She continued to write historical articles for the Mattapoisett Wanderer and articles for the Mattapoisett Senior Hi-lines newsletter.

She was a member of the Mattapoisett Congregational Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years, a member of the Community Guild, and a volunteer at Market Ministries for 13 years.

Virginia was an avid bowler in several leagues, a volunteer teacher’s aide at the Center School for seven years, a member of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging for 15 years, and a member of the Army 11th Airborne Association Auxiliary.

She is survived by two sons, William J. Arral and Bruce P. Arral; five grandchildren, Shaun, Wade, Savanna, Mariah, and Sierra; four great-grandchildren, Adrian, Keogh, Ariel, and Finn; and a great-great-granddaughter, Adelynn.

She was the mother of the late Steven G. Arral and sister of the late Alton D. Wilcox.

Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 11, 2017 at 2 PM at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church. Burial will follow in Cushing Cemetery. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Special Olympics, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752 or the Mattapoisett Congregational Church, P.O. Box 284, Mattapoisett, MA 02739. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.