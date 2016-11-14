Sandra Buckles, age 67 of Marion formerly of Dartmouth, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at Tobey Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late John Buckles III and the daughter of Bessie (Baker) Leonardo and the late Gilbert Leonardo, Sr.

A lifelong resident of this area, Mrs. Buckles dedicated her life to the upbringing of her children.

She is survived by her mother, Bessie Leonardo, of New Bedford; 2 children: Wayne Cabral and his companion, Melanie Johnson, of New Bedford; Jennifer Reynolds of Marion; 2 grandchildren: Alec Johnson Cabral and Dennis Reynolds, Jr.; as well as several siblings, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Buckles will be cremated. Burial of her cremated remains will be in South Dartmouth Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements placed in the care of Perry Funeral Home, 111 Dartmouth St. New Bedford, MA 02740.