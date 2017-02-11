Roger F. Sites, 93, of Fall River, formerly of Brockton, died after a long illness. He was a resident of the Crawford Nursing Home, and formerly lived in the Montello section of Brockton for his entire life.

Born in February 9, 1924, he was the son of John George Sites and Katherine Daley Sites. He was a graduate of the 1942 class of Brockton High School and served for many years on the reunion committee of his class. A veteran of the United States Army, he proudly served in the European Theater during World War II, and was present during D-Day, though he kept his memories of that experience to himself throughout his life. He firmly believed in the adage that the honor of any job came from the doing of the job, not from any praise lavished upon one after the job was done. He attended Boston University and Bentley College, and worked at the former Columbia Packing Company in Boston. When it ceased operations he worked as the Bookkeeper/Accountant at the Brockton Redevelopment Authority until his retirement in 1984.

He was a longtime member of the Thorny Lea Golf Club, and enjoyed traveling to Sanibel Island Florida, to Bermuda, and the Bahamas. His greatest joy in retirement was spent at his sister’s beach home in Ocean Bluff, Marshfield where he enjoyed cultivating his marigolds in her front gardens, and the time he spent fishing with his brother George.

His wife, Rosemarie (Sullivan) Sites, died in 1983. His sister, Katherine (Sites) Oldham died in 2013. He is survived by his children, Michael G. Sites and his wife Kathleen Flaherty Sites of Mattapoisett, formerly of North Easton; his daughter Jo-Anne Sites Lombardo and her husband John Lombardo of East Taunton, his brother J. George Sites of Brockton, his nephew John G. Sites of Pembroke, his nieces Heather Brooke Sites and Jessica Leigh Sites both of Pembroke, his nephew Stephen Sites of Berkley, California, his niece Susan Barca and her husband Joseph Barca of Mansfield, his nephew Brendon Barca and his niece Alexandra Barca both of Mansfield.

His funeral will be held at St. Anthony Parish, 22 Barstow Street, Mattapoisett, Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. Calling hours will be at Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Route 138), Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday, February 17, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Sites’ name be made to the Brockton Educational Foundation, c/o Brockton Public Schools, 43 Crescent Street, Brockton, MA 02303, to St. Anthony’s Building Fund, P.O. Box 501, Mattapoisett, MA 02739, or to any charity of your choice.