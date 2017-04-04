Robert Monroe Walter, longtime resident of Mattapoisett, MA passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 while on his daily walk home from the post office. He leaves behind his loving wife Patricia of 56 years, his son, Brad and Laura Walter and grandson Christopher of Dover, MA, son, Chris Walter of Foxboro, MA and son, Dale and Tracy Walter of Jaffrey, NH as well as his brother Jack Walter and family of Brewster, MA and several nieces and nephews throughout the country.

He was born on March 7, 1930 in Chicago, IL, the son of Esther and Monroe Walter and later moved to Newton, MA with his mother and brother where he graduated from Newton High School in 1948. He also resided in Wellesley, MA, Wayland, MA, Winthrop, ME, West Dover, VT and Sherborn, MA where he and Pat raised their family. He received his Bachelors degree from Babson College and his Masters degree from Boston University. He proudly served his country as an Army Sergeant in Korea receiving several awards and citations including the Bronze Star.

Along with his brother Jack, he started the Yankee Box Company in the late 50’s and thrived as CFO until his retirement in the early 90’s. Along with Jack and later Bart Kennedy, he grew the company significantly throughout the years and was very proud of his many employees and salespeople.

Upon retirement he volunteered with many local organizations including the Mattapoisett Library Building Committee, the Council on Aging and the Mattapoisett Land Trust. A long time skier of many mountains but especially Sugarloaf, Pat’s Peak and Mount Snow, where on his 80th birthday he insisted on taking his last run with his sons and grandson. He also loved sailing, hiking and in his later years his daily walk through Mattapoisett Village and out to Neds Point and was known to many around town as “the guy with the ski poles”. He was also an avid gardener, tomato specialist and took specific pride in trimming the perfect hedge which was a focal point of the property. Since childhood he had a tremendous wanderlust and extensively traveled New England, the United States and the world with his wife, his sons and later in life taking many solo walkabouts throughout the western and Alaskan National Parks which he was a great supporter and fan of.

He was the perfect example of “walking to the beat of a different drummer” and was known to many as “Fashionable Bob” for his eclectic fashion statements and was widely thought to be one of the early pioneers of today’s Hipster Movement. He was kind and thoughtful and had many friends throughout Mattapoisett and beyond and will be missed but never forgotten.

His remains will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne MA with honors on Friday June 16 and the Walter family will be hosting a memorial gathering for all who knew him at their home in Mattapoisett on Saturday June 17 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to the Friends of Mattapoisett Library at P. O. Box 1146, Mattapoisett, MA 02739. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.