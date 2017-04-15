Richard E. Vickery, 82, of Marion passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday April 5, 2017 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Nancy C. (Rebello) Vickery, with whom he shared 56 wonderful years of marriage.

Born in Middleboro, the son of the late LaForest H. and Alice A. (Winters) Vickery, he lived in Marion for most of his life.

Mr.Vickery was formerly employed by New England Telephone Company for 35 years until his retirement.

He served in the U. S. Army.

Richard was often referred to as “one in a million” and was known for helping others. He loved camping and spending time with his family in the fields and woods on his tractors and ATVs. He enjoyed family gatherings, road trips and traveling, and the friendship of his many dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; two children, Richard F. “Chip” Vickery and his companion Carol M. Lescarbeau, and Carolyn A. Davis and her husband Robert, all of Marion; his sister, Nancy Ayres and her husband Bill of Bristol, NH; three grandchildren, Brandon Davis, Bethany Davis, and Richard F. “R.J.” Vickery, Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Cody and Bryce Davis.

He was predeceased by his infants sons, Richard and David Vickery.

His Funeral will be held on Saturday April 22, 2017 at 9 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett, followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, Mattapoisett at 10 AM. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Friday April 21, 2017 from 4-7 PM. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.