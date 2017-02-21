Raymond Edward Wilson, Jr., 86, of Mattapoisett passed away Monday February 20, 2017 at the Royal of Fairhaven after a long illness. He was the husband of Betty J. (King) Wilson,

Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Raymond E. Wilson and Ethel (Harris) Wilson

Brown, he lived in Mattapoisett for the past 48 years.

Mr. Wilson served honorably in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years until his discharge as a Technical Sergeant in 1972. He was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After his retirement, he was employed as head of shipping and receiving at Polaroid Corporation in New Bedford.

He is survived by his wife Betty; seven children, Charles Botts, Leslie Botts, Yvonne Botts, Raymond Wilson III, Rodney Wilson, Bruce Wilson, and Venita Wilson; his sister, Joan Riley; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Debra Wilson.

His Funeral Service with military honors will be held on Friday February 24, 2017 at 10:45 AM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9-10 AM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett prior to the cemetery service. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.