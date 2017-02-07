Professor Walter Mierzejewski, 91, of Dartmouuth, formerly of Mattapoisett, died January 29, 2017 at St Luke’s Hospital after a brief illness.

Born in New Bedford, he was the son of the late Andrew Mierzejewski and the late Kathyrn (Bryda) Mierzejewski. He was the brother of the late Edward Mierzejewski and the late Helen (Mierzejewski) Jako.

A graduate of New Bedford High School, Walt went on to the school now known as the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where his studies were interrupted by his induction into the United States Army during World War II. Walt served in Europe during the war, was captured in France and was moved to a prisoner of war camp in Germany. Surviving frostbite, starvation, and Russian attempts to detain him, he gained his freedom when his guards fled before the Allied advance.

After the war, he graduated from Harvard University, Class of 1948. He continued graduate studies at Boston University, later winning fellowships to study at Renssalaer Polytechnic Institute, Oklahoma State University, the University of Florida, and Rutgers University.

A life long educator, Walt began his career teaching a multi-grade class in Bennington, Vermont. Moving back to New Bedford, he continued to teach mathematics at Roosevelt Junior High School, New Bedford High School, the New Bedford Institute of Technology, and finally, (as one of the original members of the mathematics department) until his retirement, at Southeastern Massachusetts University, now the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.

Civic-minded, Walt was active in government, social, political and charitable organizations. He is a former member of the finance committee in Dartmouth and served as a town meeting member. He was elected to the Republican Town Committee of Dartmouth, and later, to the Republican Town Committee of Mattapoisett. He was a delegate to the Republican State Conventions of 1974, 1986, 2006, and 2010. With press credentials he attended the Republican National Conventions in 1976 and 1980, and the Democratic National Conventions of 1980 and 1988. He also served as member of the Faculty Senate at Southeastern Massachusetts University, was elected to the board of UMASS Retirees Association, and was a member of the board of directors of the Society for Human Advance through Rehabilitation Engineering (SHARE).

Walt was also a member of the Polish-American War Veterans and Friends of Poland.

Walt loved to travel, taking trips throughout the United States as well as Canada, Mexico, and parts of Europe. Later in life, one of his great joys was to spend the winter in Pompano Beach, Florida, in stark contrast to the winter he spent as a POW, and as a reminder of the wonderful journey his life had become.

Walt is survived by his only son, John Mierzejewski, and several nieces and nephews.

It was Walt’s wish to continue the education of others by donating his body to Harvard Medical School. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SHARE at UMASS-Dartmouth, 285 Old Westport Road, North Dartmouth, MA 02747. Arrangements were by the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.