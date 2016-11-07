Normand E. “Sonny” Duval, 86, of Rochester passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Aldora (Barretto) Duval.

Born in Acushnet, a son of the late Joseph and Auore (Talbot) he lived most of his life in there and Rochester. He was a communicant of St. John Neumann Church.

Sonny was a production worker for various companies such as Acushnet Company, Aerovox, and Revere Copper.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Linda Williams and her husband Vern of NV, Jerry Mendes and his wife Elaine of Rochester, and Roxanne Tuskey and her husband Terry of Saratoga Springs, NY; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jeff, Stephen, Gary, Jackie, Ryan, Kyle and Ross; eight great grandchildren, Maddox, Daniella, Wesley, Luna, Amalia, Grey, Ella, and Adalyn; a sister, Rita Robillard of Lakeville and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Pauline Burnette and great grandfather of the late Lara.

His funeral mass will be Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 11 am in St. John Neumann Church, 157 Middleboro Rd., E. Freetown. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association , Massachusetts Chapter, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or www.heart.org. For online tribute www.rock-funeralhome.com.