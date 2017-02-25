Marion Anne (Nicholson) Cannon, 81, of Mattapoisett passed away peacefully on Friday February 24, 2017 at Sippican Healthcare Center after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Don E. Cannon.

Born in Boston, the daughter of the late George and Helen (Beaton) Nicholson, she was a 1953 graduate of Dedham High School. She met Don on a blind date and they married in 1957. They lived in Indiana, New York, and Swansea, MA, before settling in Mattapoisett in 1988.

Marion and her late husband were the proprietors of Village Cleaners in Mattapoisett. She had previously worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Boston and at Peerless and Edgars in Swansea.

She is survived by five daughters, Pamela (Cannon) Larsen and her husband Christopher, Lauri Cannon and her companion Richard Alexander, Linda (Cannon) Jackson, Cindy (Cannon) Gallant and her husband David, and Jackie (Cannon) Pullo; her siblings, Irma J. Nicholson, Helen Kirkness and her husband Larry, and George Nicholson and his wife Judi; five grandchildren, Margie Pullo, Samantha (Jackson) Robinson and her husband Milton, Amy Jackson, Christine (Araujo) Wilson and her husband David, and Miguel “Mike” Araujo; six great-grandchildren, Mehki and Eliana Araujo, David and Sophia Wilson, and Spur and Rowdy Robinson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Wilson and her son-in-law, John Jackson.

Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday February 28, 2017 at 11 AM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. Visiting hours will be on Monday from 4-8 PM. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.