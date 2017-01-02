Kenneth E. Kawa, 70, of Mattapoisett died Sunday December 25, 2016 unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was the husband of Carol A. (Mazzola) Kawa.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late Chester and Doris (Souza) Kawa, he lived in Mattapoisett for many years.

Mr. Kawa was formerly employed as a salesperson at Robertson’s GMC in Wareham.

An avid fisherman, he loved antique cars and going to Foxwoods. He was a member of the Reservation Golf Course.

Survivors include his wife; his son, Kenneth E. Kawa, Jr.; his stepchildren, Laurie Sullivan and Lisa Rutledge; his brother, Chester Kawa, Jr.; his granddaughter, Justine Kawa; his step-grandson, Stephen Jon Ruhr, Jr.; several other step-grandchildren; and several aunts and cousins.

He was the stepfather of the late Stephen Jon Ruhr.

His Memorial Mass was celebrated on Friday December 30, 2016 in St. Anthony’s Church, Mattapoisett. Visiting hours were omitted. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.