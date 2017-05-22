James Batcheller of Henderson, Nevada and Fairbanks, Alaska passed away on February 20, 2017 of natural causes.

Born on July 1, 1943 in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Jim lived an active, productive, and fulfilling life.

A retired Army Field Surgeon, he continued his medical practice in civilian life so as to accommodate his life-long interests in hunting, fishing, world-wide travelling, and family.

Christian, conservative, and intellectually engaged, he would eagerly and aggressively hold forth on a wide range of subjects.

He is survived by two brothers and a host of cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A memorial service and burial will be conducted on July 1st in Mattapoisett where Jimmy spent many of his happiest days. The service will be held at 12:00 pm at 89 Mattapoisett Neck Road.