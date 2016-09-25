Jacques P. van de Kerckhof, 79, of Mattapoisett died September 24, 2016 peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Living in Dartmouth, MA.

He was the husband of Christiane E. (Beyens) van de Kerckhof.

Jacques’ life had been an inspiration for all of us. His leadership, vision, compassion and values have helped shape who we are as a family.

May he rest in peace.

Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Sophie Henry and her husband Christophe of Groton, MA, Marielle Yost and her husband Steve of Lexington, MA and Charlotte Ruddick and her husband Michael of Teddington, England; his brother Jean van de Kerckhof of Diest, Belgium; his sister Marie Josée van de Kerckhof, of Diest, Belgium; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and a cousin.

