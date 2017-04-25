George T. Haley, 73, of Marion, formerly of Newton died Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was the husband of Marie J. (Archambault) Haley. Father of Eric Haley and his wife Thea of New Canaan, CT, Catherine Epstein and her husband Doug of Camas, WA, Charles Haley and his wife Kim of Hingham and Georges Haley and his partner Patrick Carpenter of Boston. Brother of Charles Haley of Troy, NY and Bernard Haley of WA. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren.

Visiting hours were held Sunday, Apr. 23 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Highway (Rt. 28), Wareham. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Apr. 25 at St. Rita’s Church, 113 Front St., Marion. Interment followed in Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne.