Dorothy T. Marini, 87, of Marion, died Friday, September 30, 2016, at Sippican Healthcare Center after a long illness.

Dorothy was the wife of the late Joseph A. Marini; they enjoyed 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2007. She is survived by daughter Susan (Marini) Nielsen and husband Butch of Fairhaven; daughter Paula Marini of West Wareham; and daughter Arlene Marini of Mattapoisett. Her and Joe’s life was centered around the love of family which included grandchildren Marina, Jillian and Matthew Nielsen; Joseph Risher and his fiancée Jessica Levee; A.J. Risher; and Nicole and Nolen Enos; and her great granddaughter, Leila Risher.

She was the mother of the late Joseph J. Marini.

Mrs. Marini was born and raised in Chelsea, MA. She worked as a telephone operator for many years before she met Joe They married and moved to Marion in 1952 where Dorothy and Joseph provided a warm and loving home to their family and to all who knew them.

She worked at the Harbor Beach Club and then worked at St. Luke’s Hospital for many years until her retirement. She was always very involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. Her absence will be sorely felt by her family.

A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be conducted at the Wickenden Chapel on the grounds of Tabor Academy, Spring Street, Marion on Thursday, October 6, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Marion. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, October 5th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Road, Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Damien’s Place Food Pantry, 3065 Cranberry Hwy B230, East Wareham, MA, 02538. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.