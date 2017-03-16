Dennis G. Medeiros, age 72, of New Bedford, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at the Nemasket Healthcare Center in Middleboro. He was the former husband of Yvette (Bourgeois) Medeiros.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late Manuel and Dolores (Amaral) Medeiros, he had resided in Rochester for over 30 years before returning to New Bedford.

He was a graduate of New Bedford High School, class of 1962 and Johnson and Wales.

He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant and was stationed in Korea.

Mr. Medeiros had worked as a salesman for RJR Nabisco Brands for 22 years, retiring in 1988. Following retirement, he worked at A&P and Stop & Shop.

Dennis was the Director of Rochester Youth Hockey for 25 years and a member of the New Bedford and Freetown VFW. He was an avid sports fan.

His family includes his children, Tara Medeiros of Rochester, Jason Medeiros and his wife Kimberly of Attleboro and Kami Medeiros of Rochester; a grandson, Wyatt Smith of Rochester; one uncle and several cousins.

His Funeral will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 8am from the Rock Funeral Home, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford followed by a Funeral Mass at 9am in St. John Neumann Church, 157 Middleboro Rd., E. Freetown. Burial in North Rochester Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Friday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701.

