David C. DuBois, 69, of Mattapoisett passed away suddenly on Saturday April 8, 2017 while finishing a good round of golf with a close friend on a beautiful spring day. He was the loving husband of Patricia “Trish” (Chandler) DuBois.

Born in Waterville, Maine, the son of Marie (Dionne) DuBois of Torrington, CT and the late Joseph DuBois, he lived in the South Coast area for many years.

David was a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy. He later served in the Coast Guard for 11 years until his discharge as Lieutenant Commander in 1980.

He was the founder and principal owner of Marine Safety Consultants, Inc. in Fairhaven, where he was still active in running the day-to-day business. He was proud of his professional achievements, but more proud to include many of those associates in his close group of friends.

David is an inductee in the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Athletic Hall of Fame, still holds a number of records to this day, and remained an avid sports fan throughout his life. He was a Red Sox season ticket holder for 30 years, enjoyed golfing, and was a member of the Country Club of New Bedford. In his spare time, he loved to read.

He was an active parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church.

David was known for his generosity to others. He loved people and helped many throughout his life. He had a personal relationship with everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife Trish; his mother Marie; his sons, Jeffrey David DuBois and his wife Amy of Dartmouth, Russell Keane of Asheville, NC, Steven DuBois of Rochester, NY, and Christian DuBois of Marion; his stepdaughter, Maggie Cleveland and her husband Jake Hassan of Fairhaven; his siblings, Roger DuBois and his wife Fran of Fall River, Sharon Christmas and her husband Joseph of New Bedford, and Gary DuBois of Torrington, CT; seven grandchildren, Brian, Summer, Kyra, Lily, Jillian, Adrianna, and Marielle; and nieces and nephews.

