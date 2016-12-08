David Bent Barker, born in Taunton, MA, son of the late Humphrey Barker and the late Helen Barker, died in his 88th year.

Mr. Barker attended Providence Country Day School, Graduated from Tabor Academy in 1946, and received his B.A. from Williams College in 1950 where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi.

He was employed by Swift & Company in Boston and Chicago from 1950-1957; by Wilcox-Crittenden in Rochester, NY and Middletown, CT 1957-1962 as Marine Products Manager; and Robert Reiser & Co., Inc. in Boston and Canton, MA 1962-1994 as Vice President.

In 1979, Mr. Barker was elected to the Tabor Academy Board of Trustees on which he served for 27 years. During his tenure he held a variety of positions culminating with his election as Chairman of the Board from 1986-1990 continuing as a Trustee Emeritus until he retired in 2006.

An active sailor, Mr. Barker participated in many long distance and ocean races both on Lake Ontario and the Atlantic Ocean. He was aboard “Lady Linden” in three Newport-Bermuda ocean races winning Class C honors in 1962. On chartered or friends vessels he and his wife explored the Danish Islands, the Virgin Islands and the Lesser Antilles. Later years saw him cruising the east coast of North America with his wife on one of his vessels named “Barcarolle” exploring Chesapeake Bay to New England, Maine, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, the Bras D’Or Lakes, the island of St. Pierre (France) and the south coast of Newfoundland. Mr. Barker formally belonged to several yacht clubs including Rochester, NY; Essex, CT; Duxbury, MA; Off Soundings Club; and the Beverly Yacht Club from 1976-1993.

Mr. Barker particularly enjoyed woodworking, making over 30 half models of sailing vessels plus coffee tables, step stools, children’s toys, book ends, and Christmas items.

A family man, Mr. Barker is survived by his wife of 66 years the former Jane Ellen Ford, two daughters; Hillery Barker Tura and her husband David D. Tura of Groton, CT; Wendy Barker of Marston Mills, MA; two sons, David Bent Barker, Jr. and his wife Lynne of Mattapoisett, MA and Charles Ford Barker and his wife Ann of Kennebunk, ME; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions would be welcome at Tabor Academy, 66 Spring Street, Marion, MA 02738 as additions to the “ Barker Family Scholarship Fund” designed to provide financial aid for middle class American families to allow deserving children to benefit from a Tabor Academy education. Arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. For online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.