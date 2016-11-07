Cynthia Babbitt Bryden, 89 of Beaufort, South Carolina and Marion died November 5, 2016 peacefully after a brief illness at Sippican Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late Robert Bryden.

Born in Fairhaven, the daughter of the late Edwin V. and Dorothy (Almy) Babbitt. She moved with her family to Marion as a small child and spent her youth there. Growing up in Marion, she learned to sail and enjoyed the sea. She graduated from House in the Pines in Norton and Parsons School of Design in New York City where she majored in Design Illustration.

She met Robert Bryden when they were dance instructors for the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. Mr. Bryden was subsequently employed at the Gundersen-Pairpoint Glass Company which was owned by Cynthia’s father. In 1955 the Brydens opened a retail store in New Bedford called The Pairpoint. She decorated several lines of glassware for the store. After the main operation was closed, Cynthia and her husband moved to Spain and produced glassware there.

She returned to the United States and lived in Baltimore before coming back to Marion. Cynthia was an accomplished violinist and also learned to play the viola. She was a member of several orchestras; the New Bedford, Hilton Head and Beaufort symphonies as well as performing at private occasions and church functions. She spent 30 years in Beaufort, SC where she enjoyed music, painting, golf, bridge and countless friends.

Mrs. Bryden is survived by a nephew, 3 nieces, a deceased nephew’s widow, 7 grand nephews, 2 grand nieces, 3 great grand nephews and 1 great grandniece.

Cynthia was a kind and thoughtful soul who will be missed by all who knew her.

A private family service will precede a memorial service to take place at a later date. Further information will follow.

Arrangements are made by the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home in Wareham. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com