Charles F. Lanagan, Jr., 69, of Marion died December 21, 2016 unexpectedly at home.

He was the husband of Barbara (Frenandes) Lanagan.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late Charles F. and Mary Alice (Ostiguy) Lanagan, he lived in Mattapoisett and Marion most of his life.

Mr. Lanagan was formerly employed by Schaefer Marine Inc. for many years until retirement. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local #59.

Mr. Lanagan was a member of the YMCA for over 50 years. He enjoyed playing basketball in his youth, reading and riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Jason P. Lanagan and his wife Isabelle of New Bedford; a sister, Judith Darwell of New Bedford; a granddaughter, Alice Lanagan; 3 nieces and several cousins.

Funeral from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett Tuesday at 9 AM. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visiting hours Monday from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of New Bedford, 166 Jenney St., New Bedford, MA 02740. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.