Bryant D. Palmer, 98, of Marion, died April 1, 2017 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. He was the husband of Mildred W. (Leach) Palmer. They were married for 65 years. He was the son of the late Clifford and Harriet (Smith) Palmer.

He was born in New Bedford and lived in Marion for most of his life. He graduated from New Bedford Vocational High School.

Mr. Palmer was a World War II Air Force Veteran.

Mr. Palmer worked for Tabor Academy in the Marine Maintenance Department for many years before retiring. He also operated a bicycle repair shop in town for many years. He was known around Marion as “Mr. Fix-All”

He held a private pilot’s license and was a member of the American Owner’s and Pilot’s Association.

Survivors include his wife, Mildred W. (Leach) Palmer; 2 sons, Clifford Palmer of New Bedford and David Palmer and his wife Norma of Rochester; 4 grandchildren, Regina Cyr, Johanna Palmer, Jessica Palmer and Katelyn Palmer; 4 great grandchildren, Rylan, Tori, Adrianna, and Colton. He was predeceased by his great grandson, Kayden.

His graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017 in the North Marion Cemetery, County Road, Marion. Visiting hours have been omitted.

Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funearl Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.