Andree Madeleine Lavoie, 91 of Marion, formerly of Somerset, passed away, Monday, September 12, 2016. She was the wife of the late Herve. G. Lavoie.

Andree was born in Frameries, Belgium, a coal miner’s daughter. She was a daughter of the late Theophile and Hermance (DeWitte) Lahaut.

Andree was a War Bride of World War II and a member of the former War Brides Club of Fall River and the former Francophone Association. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, and cooking meals for her family. Andree also enjoyed gardening, trips to Belgium to visit family and friends, and was a talented artist. She cherished the time she spent with her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Rene Jean Joseph Lavoie and his wife Doris of Wareham; daughter, Michele Wilson and her husband Stephen of Mattapoisett; four grandchildren, Jeffrey S. and Michael Herve Wilson, and Andrew C. and Danielle M. Lavoie; four great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Ayden and Hunter Wilson and Tyler Erickson, and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Rene Lahaut.

Her funeral was held on Saturday, September 17, 2016 from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Louis de France Church, 56 Buffington St., Swansea. Relatives and friends were invited to attend.

Burial followed in Notre Dame Cemetery, Stafford Rd., Fall River.

Calling Hours were held on Friday, September 16, 2016 in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. of MA 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.