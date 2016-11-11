Robert H. Bertrand, 90, of Mattapoisett and Naples, FL, passed peacefully from this life on November 10, 2016 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Georgette C. “Gerri” (Cournoyer) Bertrand, to whom he was happily married for 68 years.

Born and raised in New Bedford, the son of the late Antoine and Emilia (Pelletier) Bertrand, he lived in Mattapoisett most of his life. He wintered in Naples, Florida.

Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and was a teacher at Attleboro Vocational High School for 20 years before retiring.

He was an avid tennis player and shuffleboarder. He loved traveling and reading, and especially enjoyed fresh-water fishing in the Mattapoisett River with his son-in-law Mike.

He is survived by his wife Gerri; his four children, Richard Bertrand and his wife Denise of Rochester, Jacqueline McCarthy and her husband Michael of Mattapoisett, Robert J. Bertrand and his wife Lisa of Mattapoisett and Jannine Mitchell and her boyfriend Michael Kirkwood of Greenville, RI; four sisters, Rita St. Laurent of New Bedford, Theresa Gauthier of New Bedford, Sr. Lucille Bertrand of Springfield and Pauline Clark of New Hartford, NY; eight grandchildren, Christine, Rick, Laura, Bethany, Jonathan, Marielle, Jocelyn and Chas; eight great-grandchildren, Ryan, Evan, Daniel, Leah, Robbie, Joshua, Luke and Grace.

He was the brother of the late Roger, Roland, Raymond, Antoine “Tony” and Louis Bertrand.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 21, 2016 at 9 AM in St. Anthony’s Church, Mattapoisett. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Community Nurse Home Care, P.O. Box 751, Fairhaven, MA 02719. Arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. For online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.