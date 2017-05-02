Wellspring Farm ‘Jumps the Gun’

Rochester Planning Board Chairman Arnold Johnson essentially told Wellspring Farm owners Jim and Holly Vogel to hold their horses before continuing any further work until the board completes its Site Plan Review of the therapeutic horse riding facility for children and adults with developmental disabilities at 42 Hiller Road.

Before getting too deep into the public hearing the night of April 25, Johnson sternly cautioned any abutters present that the Planning Board would not be focusing on the use of the property – that was up to the Zoning Board of Appeals, which had already granted the Vogels a Special Permit for use. The Planning Board was only concerned about matters of parking, drainage, traffic flow, and screening.

Johnson then turned to the applicants’ attorney George Boerger and issued another stern warning regarding concerns the board voiced during the initial preliminary informal meeting that remained unaddressed in the Site Plan Review submitted to the board.

First, though, Johnson said he found out that work had begun without a permit “accidentally.”

“I talked to the contractor … and asked him if he had a plan,” said Johnson. “And he said ‘no.’”

Johnson said he sent the contractor to the Town Hall Annex for the proper application at that time.

“It kind of angers me a little bit that you file an application with us, and we don’t even open the public hearing … and work starts on it that really isn’t allowed and isn’t really what you’re presenting to us [in your plan],” said Johnson, “…and tonight you show up and you don’t even have that squared away.”

Boerger replied, “I apologize for anything that we’ve done.” Mr. Vogel later took responsibility for the work and apologized himself.

“The bottom line is, you jumped the gun,” Johnson said. “I’m not sure why you jumped the gun. It took a long while to get to this night.”

Johnson again cautioned the applicant, “It’s all one hundred percent at your risk because the Planning Board has the absolute right to rip it all up and restore it to what it all was and then rip it all up again and make it a parking lot.”

“We just want to move forward,” Boerger said. “There’s no intent to not work with the board. I’m sorry that happened.”

Johnson told Boerger a traffic study for independent review would be necessary, including how many vehicles enter and exit and the traffic flow.

There was some discussion over some fencing – existing and new – meant to screen the business from abutters. ZBA Chairman Richard Cutler was present to help the Planning Board who asked Cutler a number of times to explain the intent of certain aspects of the fence.

Several abutters complained about older fence falling down and looking “junky,” as Kathy Mendoza of 32 Hiller Road described it.

“We can address the fence issue,” said Boerger. “That is not an issue.”

The public hearing was continued until May 9.

The next meeting of the Rochester Planning Board is scheduled for May 9 at 7:00 pm at the Rochester Town Hall.

By Jean Perry