Wellspring Farm Discusses Road Plans

Representatives for Wellspring Farm came before the Rochester Conservation Commission on May 16 to discuss private road plans that will serve clients who utilize handicap vans.

Attorney George Boerger and engineer Joseph Webby explained that the proprietors of the experiential health care facility, Jim and Holly Vogel, were currently in negotiations with the Rochester Planning Board to ensure compliance with local bylaws and to eventually secure permits for the rehabilitation of an existing private roadway that enters the property from Walnut Plain Road.

Webby said after his presentation outlining the preliminary construction plans that he hoped to receive guidance from the commission, especially considering that the road in question is within the 25-foot no touch zone.

Webby said part of the plan would include mitigation considerations and that the construction itself would be phased with detailed plans for the construction sequencing.

“We are trying to open dialog now,” Webby told the commission.

Chairman Michael Conway said, “Have you read our wetland bylaws?” Conceding that he had not yet done so, Webby said he would.

Conservation Agent Laurell Farinon pointed out that sometimes it was necessary to “work with what you have” – in this case, the old existing road. “They are making a bad situation better,” she said.

The commission discussed what they wanted to see on site plans, such as stormwater calculations and how removed materials would be handled. Farinon told Webby, “In my opinion, you’ve got a pretty good start.”

Boerger asked if the conceptual plans as submitted might meet with conservation approval. Although the commission members were non-committal, the sentiment was that things were moving in the right direction.

The Vogels now plan to proceed with a Notice of Intent filing.

Also coming before the commission was engineer Rick Charon representing Clifford Hedges in his continued Request for Determination of Applicability for construction of a new home on Neck Road with a private well and subsurface sewage disposal system. Charon said that Natural Heritage had responded that the area was not a primary wildlife habitat area and was not ordering a turtle sweep.

Charon also reported that old bog features dating as far back as 1893 were not wetland areas and that landscape disturbances on the property occurred prior to 2001.

Hedges received a Negative Determination.

Andrew Revell, 59 Bradford Lane, also received a Negative Determination for his RDA filing for the construction of a wheelchair accessible path within a 100-foot buffer zone.

“It will give me greater access to my property and to be with my children as they explore,” Revell said.

Steve Long of Borrego Solar Systems was back before the commissioners, but this time he received acceptance of his wetlands boundary documentation, an area that covers 2,295 linear feet. Borrego provided stamped engineering plans, field checks of wetland flagging, and DEP data sheets as previously requested by the commission. The solar project will be located 453 Rounseville Road.

Engineer Alan Ewing represented Marc and Nancy Ferreira for property located on Vaughan Hill Road with their Notice of Intent filing for the construction of a new home and septic system that will require a wetlands crossing.

Ewing didn’t see the need to continue the hearing when asked to include phased construction details to the plans saying, “Well, you can condition that.”

But the commissioners and Farinon wanted more.

“I’d suggest a semi-permanent barrier,” Farinon said, which would visually demonstrate where limits of work are established. She said the lot was tight and that sometimes when they impose this type of condition, it doesn’t get done. “I’d like to see it at the beginning,” she said.

Ewing eventually requested a continuation as it became clear his documents were not sufficient. The hearing was continued until June 6.

Also continued until June 6 was the RDA filing by Willow Creek Builders for a cluster subdivision located at 153 Forbes Road, formally called Forbes Swamp Road.

Representing the owners was Timothy Higgins, Edgewood Development Company, who said that mistakes had been made on the project. He said a well had been positioned within a 25-foot buffer zone.

Farinon said that during her site visit she had witnessed water bubbling up over the top of a well. She suggested to Higgins that he ask for a continuation to give the construction team time to remove silt that had advanced into the wetland system and to establish siltation controls.

The next meeting of the Rochester Conservation Commission is scheduled for June 6 at 7:00 pm in the Rochester Town Hall conference room.

Rochester Conservation Commission

By Marilou Newell