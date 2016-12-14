VFW Signs Building Over to Town of Marion

There was a bittersweetness to the moment when Post Commander Demi Barros took up his pen and touched it down to the paper on the table in front of him before a roomful of Marion selectmen and the few remaining VFW Post 2425 members on the morning of December 7.

After Barros finished signing his own name, he passed the deed to the 456 Mill Road Benjamin D. Cushing VFW building across the table to co-signer Rodney Hunt for his signature, thus officially making the building the property of the Town of Marion.

“It is a sad day for us,” said Barros. “We put a lot of time and did a lot of things for the town and the town did a lot for us. It is a sad, sad moment.”

The best part of it all, though, said Barros, was that hopefully the town will make good use of the building, such as for a senior center for the aging population of Marion.

“I think I need to quiet down now before it gets too tough, so thanks, thank you all,” Barros said.

Selectman Stephen Cushing echoed Barros’ sentiments.

“It’s a very sad day,” said Cushing, whose family has traditionally served in the military generation after generation, including Cushing’s grandfather’s brother, Benjamin D. Cushing. “Today is just a sad day to see this coming to an end, and I want to thank all of you for what you’ve done for this community. What you’ve done was huge over the years.”

By Jean Perry