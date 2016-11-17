VFW Property Wrinkles Town House Planning

On November 15, the Marion Board of Selectmen once again met with members of the Town House Building Committee, this time to hear a request for $14,600 from a Community Preservation grant. The funds would be used to complete proposals the committee wishes to put before the residents.

William Saltonstall spoke on behalf of the committee saying, “We’ve listened to considerable criticism on the town house project, especially with the VFW land coming into the picture and with commitments to the sewer.” He explained that they have four possible solutions but may need to get additional community feedback.

The four plans are: 1) renovation of the entire building; 2) a reduced plan renovating only the historic portion with removal of later additions; 3) the same as option #2 but with construction of a new addition for meeting space; and 4) new building on VFW site that was previously designed for the ball field near Sippican School.

Saltonstall said, “Numbers 2 and 3 need to be explored,” and suggested to the selectmen that the money could come from community preservation because of the historic significance of the building.

Committee member Priscilla Ditchfield said that a survey could be sent out with the annual census to allow “…the people to weigh in…”

Selectman Steve Gonsalves said it was a great idea but questioned “throwing more money” at the project before knowing the will of the people. There were also murmurs from the audience supporting his comment.

Several letters filed with the selectmen’s office supported study of the VFW property as the future home of the town’s municipal offices.

This seemed to reopen the entire project up to a new round of “what do we do” with Selectman Stephen Cushing saying, “We’ve been down this road before.”

Cushing said, “I think we need to keep the ball rolling,” and moved to allow the grant request to move forward. This was seconded by Selectman Jody Dickerson with Gonsalves casting a nay.

The selectmen also met with members of the Board of Assessors. Brad Eames led the conversation saying that it was time to consider a single tax rate for all properties in the town. He said that a rate of $11.41 per thousand would not put an undue burden on residential rates that are, in fact, 92 percent of all property taxes paid. Eames said that with few commercial establishments, an undue burden would fall to those businesses.

The selectmen agreed and voted to approve a single tax rate.

Deborah Giokas of Rocky Nook Road came before the selectmen to plead for help in her neighborhood from what she termed “dangerous breed” dogs owned by Greg Silva.

Giokas said that one of Silva’s dogs had attacked her daughter’s dog. She submitted veterinarian bills. Giokas said that her family had been devastated by the incident witnessed by her grandson. She reported that Silva had said he would install an electronic fence and attend dog-training classes, but she felt that wasn’t sufficient. She said that Silva had three large breed dangerous dogs and that all the neighbors were fearful.

The selectmen along with Dawson suggested that she prepare an article for town meeting that would ask the voters to amend bylaws governing ownership of certain types of dogs and that they would hold a public hearing to allow for public input on the matter of Silva’s animals to ascertain if any further action is needed on the part of the town to protect the public.

Chris Bryant aired his frustration over efforts he has made to secure permission to move forward with a proposed aquaculture license for waters off Planting Island. He said he has tried for eight months, “…and I have not understood the process…”

Harbormaster Isaac Perry came forward saying that the process has always been the same: the selectmen first decide whether or not the applicant can proceed; then, the applicant requests a public hearing; next, the applicant seeks a decision from the Department of Marine Fisheries; and if all of that goes in favor of the project, the selectmen have the final word on whether or not to grant a license.

Bryant received permission to take the next step: requesting a public hearing.

Dawson discussed the application of a drinking water grant seeking the selectmen’s approval to proceed. The grant would entail securing funding from several sources to purchase 164 acres off Wolf Island Road in Rochester to protect Marion’s drinking water source. The request was approved. The total price tag for the property is $460,000.

The next meeting of the Marion Board of Selectmen is scheduled for December 6 at 7:00 pm in the town house conference room.

By Marilou Newell