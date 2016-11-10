Vehicle Lands in Water at Ned’s Point

A 19-year-old woman in a Jeep Cherokee drove her vehicle over the rocks and into Mattapoisett Harbor late Monday morning, November 7, partially submerging the front end of the car in the water.

According to the Mattapoisett Fire Department, Chief 1, Engine 1, and Rescue 1 responded to a call at Ned’s Point reporting that a vehicle drove off the rocks and into the water.

A press release from Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons stated that a 911 call came in at 10:42 am reporting that a Jeep had driven off Ned’s Point and into the water.

Crews at first were unsure whether anyone was inside the vehicle when it crashed, but they soon discovered that the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was able to escape the vehicle on her own before first responders arrived at the scene. She was spotted standing on the rocks in close proximity to the vehicle.

Crews tossed out hazardous material boom into the water surrounding the vehicle in case any fuel or hazardous materials escaped the vehicle after the crash.

The car was lifted out from the water via a crane on a heavy-duty tow truck, and rescue units remained until the car was towed from the scene.

No one was seriously injured during the incident, although the driver was transported to the hospital by Mattapoisett EMS with minor injuries.

The driver was issued a citation for the charge of Operating to Endanger and Speed greater than reasonable.

There is no further information at this time.

By Jean Perry