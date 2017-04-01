Tame Night For Conservation Commission

There have been numerous conservation commission meetings where the commissioners worked through long difficult agendas, sparred with consulting engineers over environmental impact, or tried to find a balance between Wetland Protection Act regulations and personal property rights. But not on March 27; it was a very tame night indeed.

Coming before the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission were three applicants with Requests for Determination.

First up was Katherine Norcross, 77 Long Plain Road, represented by Ron Bobola who described Norcross’ plan to build a breezeway and in-law apartment on an existing home that would be 50 feet from demarcated wetlands. Norcross received a Negative 3 determination, clearing the way for an appearance before the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Next came Kenneth and Joyce Yokel, 94 Fairhaven Road, with plans to construct a 10-foot by 14-foot shed on concrete forms. With no wetland issues near the proposed site, Yokel received a Negative 2.

The final RDA heard was from Sharon Thompson, 9 Cove Street, who sought permission to add a deck under her elevated home. Chairman Bob Rogers recused himself from the proceedings to avoid a conflict of interest. Commissioner Michael King was appointed by the remaining commissioners as temporary chairman.

Thompson described her project, noting that the deck would be secured to the structure’s concrete pilings and would float above the beach sand under the home. She easily received a Negative 3.

Before leaving the hearing, Conservation Agent Elizabeth Leidhold pointed out to the commissioners that a previous Order of Conditions had mandated the planting of beach grasses between Thompson’s property and the adjacent home, but that a trailered motor boat was parked over the grass. Thompson said the boat would be moved by Saturday and that the grasses would return in the spring.

A continued hearing for Fred Schernecker’s application for shoreline and beach nourishment at 1 Goodspeed Island was reopened with engineer David Davignon representing the applicant.

As in previous meetings, Rogers and Davignon revisited the issue of how best to maneuver along the beach and coastal bank.

Rogers said that contractors working on the site should either use rubber-tired vehicles while restoring the bank, or Dura-Base mats to ensure that the beach was as undisturbed as possible during repairs.

Davignon pushed back a bit, noting the high cost of securing such mechanized vehicles, and over 400 feet’s worth of mat material.

Rogers said, “My job isn’t to help the contractors, it’s to protect the beach.”

Rogers said the commission would monitor the work once it began, and Davignon agreed to use one of those methods, or an equal one, for moving beach sand and other reconstructive materials along the bank.

A new plan of record was submitted and a previously written multi-page Order of Conditions was approved for Schernecker’s Notice of Intent.

On adjacent property owned by Andrew and Jennifer McIntire, a NOI filing also continued until this night received an Order of Conditions similar to those issued for 1 Goodspeed Island for their beach nourishment plans.

Ken Motta, representing D and G Services, 23 County Road, submitted a new plan of record for stormwater management on the property. The new plan was accepted.

Residents of Brandt Point Village, Gail Carlson and Denis Demos, had an informal discussion with the commissioners in a follow-up to letters sent to Natural Heritage regarding concerns they have over a mandated turtle fences and earth movement activities at the sub-division.

Leidhold said she had contacted environment scientist Brad Holmes, who had been engaged by the developers previously to observe activities at the site. Leidhold contacted Marc Marcus the developer and put him in contact with Holmes.

Rogers said the commission’s biggest challenge was the number of hours Leidhold could work – 19.5 per week – and the myriad of activities she was expected to handle in so short a workweek. But, he assured Carlson and Demos, saying, “Liz will stay in touch with Brad.”

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission is scheduled for April 10 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell