Subdivision Clears Conservation Review

After several visits before the Rochester Conservation Commission, plans developed by Bracken Engineering of Plymouth finally cleared the last erosion control hurdles on April 18.

Zach Basinski of Bracken Engineering represented Gary Mills and Douglas Church in their two Notice of Intent filings, but the previous hearings on the matter of the two-lot subdivision planned off Hartley Road were represented by Donald Bracken.

Bracken had to satisfy the commission that erosion control measures had been repaired. The critical stormwater management features had degraded due to long delays in getting the project started.

Armed with a new set of plans, Basinski reported that the two homes planned for Old Mill Way, off Hartley Road near the Hartley Mill Pond, would be situated outside flood zones, adding additional space between the structural footprints and jurisdictional areas, and that erosion control measures had been repaired or replaced.

Conservation Agent Laurell Farinon said that with the homes being shifted away from resources areas, and with Natural Heritage stating there is no need for remediation, in addition to the corrections to the erosion controls, positive Orders of Conditions should be granted.

Taking the projects separately, the commissioners agreed with Farinon and the projects were approved.

Also coming before the commission was Steve Gifford representing Leah MacLeod, 59 Marion Road, with a Request for Determination of Applicability for a septic system repair. Gifford said that work would be outside an identified riparian zone, 130 feet from Doggett Brook that runs through the property, and 81 feet from the bordering vegetated buffer zone.

The project received a Negative Determination with no special conditions.

An abbreviated Notice of Resource Area Delineation filed by Steve Long of Borrego Solar Systems for property located at 453 Rounseville Road was again continued at the request of the applicant. Long said that his wetland scientist was in the process of completing wetland delineations and wanted her to also complete an on-site survey of the property. The proposed project is for a large-scale solar farm. The hearing was continued until May 2.

The commissioners also discussed several term expirations taking place on April 30 within their ranks. Farinon said that Kevin Cassidy, who was not present, had expressed a desire not to seek reappointment. Daniel Gagne, Rosemary Smith, and Laurene Gerrior all wished to continue in their service to the community as members of the commission. They voted to recommend to the Board of Selectmen reappointments as requested.

The next meeting of the Rochester Conservation Commission is scheduled for May 2 at 7:00 pm at Rochester Town Hall.

Rochester Conservation Commission

By Marilou Newell