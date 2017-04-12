Solar Farm Screening Unacceptable, Board Says

A solar farm under development on Snipatuit Road by developer Melink Corporation was under some scrutiny by the Rochester Planning Board on April 11, as abutters described how they could still see the solar energy facility from their property.

Planning Board Chairman Arnold Johnson said that a section of the site had been clear-cut, although the board was under the impression that vegetation at that section would be left natural to help with screening of the site.

“Obviously, there’s been some changes made to the plan without our approval,” said Johnson. The main issue, he added, is that Melink was supposed to have left natural vegetation near there and not clear cut up to the fence.

Contractor Chris Turner represented Melink that night, saying that the section was always planned to be cut, but the understory growth was supposed to remain intact.

Abutters at 389 Snipatuit Road said that the solar farm is visible at an entire section of their property, and the plantings that were placed there are not enough to screen it. Turner said, though, that he planted the trees according to the town’s peer review engineer’s specifications; however, the cutting of the underbrush left an impact on visibility.

“We do have to do some adjustment out there behind your property,” Johnson said. “We’re gonna work with them on that.” The board will conduct another site visit to ensure the screening is adequate, Johnson told them.

In other matters, a Modification of an Approval Not Required Subdivision Plan Draft Decision for Gary M. Mills of Hartley Road was continued until the next meeting. There was no discussion and a draft decision of approval was prepared, but the board was still waiting on some legal documents that had only just been submitted that day to be reviewed by town counsel.

Johnson also told the board about an upcoming informal discussion for development of the old airport property on Marion Road. The proposed plan is for a farmer’s market and organic farm.

“It’s nice,” said Johnson. “It’s nice that it’s going to be used for something other than a solar farm or 40-B housing.”

The board informally tossed around some ideas for affordable housing for seniors. One idea was to consider what price range seniors would be able to afford before proceeding further in the consideration process. A group has been meeting informally at the Council on Aging, Johnson said, over the past five months or so to brainstorm ways of tackling affordable housing for seniors. Another idea was to possibly change the bylaws to allow for a trailer park for age 55 and over only.

There were no public hearings on the agenda that evening.

The next meeting of the Rochester Planning Board is scheduled for April 25 at 7:00 pm at the Rochester Town Hall.

