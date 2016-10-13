Shellfishing Dos and Don’ts

Deep into the October 11 meeting of the Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen, Town Administrator Michael Gagne thanked media outlets for helping to alert the public to a potentially toxic phytoplankton known as Pseudo-Nitzschia that has now spread to all waters south of Cape Cod Bay.

Evidence of this serious disease agent has prompted the Division of Marine Fisheries to close not only Buzzards Bay but also waters from the Rhode Island border east to Nantucket Sound including the Vineyard.

Gagne read from a bulletin sent from Lt. Governor Karyn Polito that read in part, “Pseudo-Nitzschia can produce … biotoxin that concentrates in filter feeding shellfish.” The biotoxin produced by the phytoplankton, if ingested by humans, can result in severe symptoms including permanent loss of short-term memory, seizures, and even coma.

Earlier in the evening, the selectmen met with the bike path advisory group that has been seeking ways to improve safety at the bike path crossings on Mattapoisett Neck Road and Brandt Island Road.

Headed up by Police Chief Mary Lyons with Barry Denham, Nathan Ketchell, and Colleen Trahan with assistance from Representative William Straus, the group provided the selectmen with a draft letter addressed to the Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The letter requests permission to lower the speed limit of the two roads in question, a process that is regulated by the DOT. While the roadways had previously been the subject of speed studies, those studies took place decades ago. Now faced with many more residential structures and associated traffic, Chief Lyons felt it was time to lower the speed from 40 miles per hour to 30.

The group presented the selectmen with three recommendations. First and foremost would be to reduce the posted driving speed. Second was to add electronic radar speed feedback signs in tandem with painting crosswalks the new RED color being mandated for all crosswalks, and third, investigation of new intersection designs.

The selectmen approved the letter to the DOT as well as new crosswalk painting and installation of signs after approval of one sign at the fall town meeting. Selectman Paul Silva suggested contacting neighbors whose yards abut the bike path to discuss selected brush clearing for better intersection visibility.

In other business, the selectmen approved a request from Brock Cordeiro to hold a Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day on November 13 at the Knights of Columbus parking lot. He received a common victualler license for the event. In thanking the selectmen, Cordeiro spoke of his father who succumbed to the disease saying, “I want to give a morale boost … a day of fun, education and awareness….”

Town Clerk Cathy Heuberger met with the selectmen for their signatures on the November 8 Presidential Election and to discuss early voting regulations.

“Early voting allows any voter to cast their vote up to two weeks before Election Day,” she explained. She said that the town hall conference room will be isolated for that purpose between October 24 and November 4.

Heuberger said, “No votes will be counted until the polls close,” but with only one ballot box, early voting will help ease the backup at Old Hammondtown School. She assured the selectmen that ballots would be secured under lock and key until November 8.

The selectmen also met with candidates Brad Smith and Ed Van Keuren for open slots on the Marine Advisory Board. Smith said he had a long naval career that included military service and years as a commercial boat captain.

Smith said, “I’ve got the talent and can help the marine board.”

Van Keuren, who owns a yacht repair business said, “I think this is a good fit for me.” Both candidates were approved for alternate seats on the board.

A hearing with Scott Boucher for the transfer of a Class II auto dealer license from 7 Industrial Drive to 58 Fairhaven Road was continued until October 25. Boucher was asked to return with a site plan including parking design for up to 15 vehicles.

In announcements: The Southcoast Health Van will be at the Bowl-Mor parking lot on October 19 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm dispensing flu shots; Mattapoisett Fire Department Open House will be on Thursday, October 13 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm; and Mattapoisett’s Weather Ready presentation by the EPA will be on October 13 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm at Old Hammondtown School.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen will be held on October 25 at 6:30 pm at the Mattapoisett Public Library.

By Marilou Newell