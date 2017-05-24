Rogers Will Not Seek Re-Appointment

On May 23, Mattapoisett Conservation Commission Chairman Bob Rogers announced that he would not seek re-appointment when his term ends on July 1.

Rogers has been a vocal advocate of the Wetlands Protection Act since his appointment to the commission in 2011. But long before that, Rogers was a member of the Planning Board, subsequently being named as the Planning Board representative to SRPEDD (Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District). Since 1998 until May 2017, Rogers has served on that board.

With two decades of public service under his belt, Rogers said that life had changed.

“It’s basically because of the baby,” he clarified with a smile. Fourteen months ago, the Rogers family welcomed Victoria to the clan. “I’ve enjoyed my service to the town,” he said in a follow-up, but that it was time to concentrate on family.

On this night, accompanied by commissioners Chapman Dickerson, a recently appointed commissioner, and Mike King, a veteran commissioner, along with Conservation Agent Elizabeth Leidhold, Rogers settled in to hear 12 applications. A very long night of commission business ensued.

One public hearing got rather heated when neighbors came out to complain that a small two-lot subdivision located off Pine Island Road has been creating stormwater problems in the area.

Representing Timothy and Greta Fox, owners of Pine Island Estates, David Davignon of N. Douglas Schneider & Associates explained the Request for Amended Order of Conditions for the two parcels.

Davignon noted that the Foxes’ plans to build two homes had been scaled back, reducing the size of both proposed structures. But abutters complained bitterly that a subdivision roadway created water runoff onto their properties.

Rogers explained that the plans as originally submitted had been permitted and that the DEP took control of the roadway project when the subdivision had been appealed through that office. He said an open Order of Conditions from the DEP for a replication area was in place and had to be completed by fall. It was not within the jurisdiction of the local commission, he said.

Molly Giordana, 24 Holly Lane, said, “I’ve got $10,000 worth of damage to my basement.” She said when she purchased her home, the basement was dry.

But Dickerson interjected, “You bought your home during the drought.”

King added, “That’s already a resource area. The whole area has water issues, as does most of Mattapoisett.”

But the neighbors pressed on, believing that additional construction in the area will only add to water shed onto their property. One neighbor asked that the house construction be held up until the replication area had been completed.

King said, “The matter before us is a reduction in scope,” repeating that the roadway was, “with the state; we have no jurisdiction.” He said no work had taken place anywhere on the parcels in the last three years.

Dissecting the issues and possible solutions, Rogers suggested that since the replication area was planned for Lot 1, the amended Order of Conditions being sought could include language mandating its completion before an occupancy permit was granted.

“That would give you plenty of time to reach seventy-five percent growth,” he told Fox while giving the neighbors what they seemed to have asked for as well.

Fox said her plans were underway to build the replication area this growing season and noted that long, drawn-out legal actions had slowed plans to a halt and had thus far cost her $250,000 on what she dubbed “the most engineered road in Mattapoisett.”

Fox pointed to decades-old problems and poor drainage designs by other developers as the main reason for stormwater issues and not the newer roadway servicing her lots.

The commission ultimately agreed to place a condition on Lot 1 that an occupancy permit would not be issued until the replication area reached 75 percent growth, but that Lot 2 would not be equally encumbered and approved the amended Order of Conditions.

Davignon also represented Frederick Miller, 7 Pine Island Road, who received a Negative Determination applicability for the construction of a shed; Peter Lafreniere, 12 Snow Fields Road, whose RDA request for a septic upgrade was granted, received a Negative Determination; and Thomas Pierce, 17 Third Street, for an upgrade to a cesspool and reconfiguration of a paved driveway received Notice of Intent conditions.

Also coming before the commission were William Lannon, 3 Brandt Island Shores Road, with an RDA for construction of a garage; Christopher Mahoney, 145 Brandt Island Road, to replace a deck; Elizabeth Parker, 7 Bay View Avenue, for landscape work. All applicants received Negative Determinations.

Steven Wye of Land Planning, Inc. representing Whitman Homes, 54 Prince Snow Circle, received an Order of Conditions for the construction of a single-family home. Wye also requested a continuation for a NOI filing on behalf of Clifford Lange, 4 Split Road Lane, for tree removal.

Jeff Youngquist of Outback Engineering received an Order of Conditions for repairs to a cart path located within the Reservation Golf Club.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission is scheduled for June 12 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell