Rochester Sets Annual Town Meeting Date

The Rochester Board of Selectmen on March 27 approved a date for the 2017 Rochester Annual Town Meeting, agreeing on Monday, May 22, at 7:00 pm in the Rochester Memorial School cafeteria.

“I don’t have plans for a Special [Town Meeting] at this point,” said Town Administrator Suzanne Szyndlar.

The board set the deadline date for the submission of articles for April 17. Citizen’s petitions as well as articles proposed by town department heads would both be due on this date.

Although the Town does not foresee the need for a special town meeting, should one become necessary, the meeting would need to be posted 14 days before the date.

The next meeting of the Rochester Board of Selectmen is scheduled for April 3 at 7:00 pm at the Rochester Town Hall.

By Jean Perry