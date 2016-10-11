No Change in Tax Classification

Residential and commercial properties will continue to equally share the tax burden this next fiscal year, with the Rochester Board of Selectmen following the advice of the Board of Assessors on September 30 during a special Friday morning tax classification hearing.

The estimated tax rate for 2017 is $14.39 – up 38 cents from 2016 – and will remain the same rate given to both residents and businesses and industries in Rochester, with residential accounting for roughly 92%of the tax burden, said Assistant Assessor Charles Shea.

With the tax increase, the ‘average’ house value residence will see about a $200 increase in taxes for 2017.

During discussion, Shea told selectmen that if they chose to shift the burden from residential to commercial and industrial – the maximum it could at a 50% increase – the average homeowner in Rochester would see a $396 reduction in their total annual tax bill. Businesses, however, would see about an increase of $4,313 annually.

“We don’t have enough businesses to spread out that type of a burden,” said Shea. “Therefore, the Board of Assessors recommends no split in the tax rate.”

The vote was unanimous.

Shea said that residents with any tax-related questions may contact the Assessors’ Office. Tax bills will be going out to residents starting this week, he said.

By Jean Perry