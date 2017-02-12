Modified Plan Requires Public Hearing

Windswept Village, planned for 81 County Road in Mattapoisett by businessman Todd Rodrigues, was discussed during the February 6 meeting of the Mattapoisett Planning Board.

Board members Gail Carlson and Karen Field, along with acting Chairman Nathan Ketchell and Administrative Assistant Mary Crain, reviewed the modified plan and a letter submitted by Rodrigues.

In the documents, Rodrigues stated that due to code requirements and other unforeseen utility needs for one of the buildings he plans to construct, the first floor would need to increase by 1,241 square feet or approximately 17 percent larger than the original drawings.

Rodrigues asked the board to consider the change as a modest departure from the original plan, but the board members were uncertain.

Crain thought they might accept the modification without another public hearing of the project, or, if they wished, request that Rodrigues meet with them in the public hearing format.

After some discussion on the merits of the request, the board voted to set another public meeting to fully vet the change that several members felt was not specific enough in the documents provided.

In other business, the board quickly dispatched several Form A Approval Not Required applications, clearing the way for new lots to be sculpted from existing parcels.

Coming before the board with those requests were: David Sylvia and Ellen Horrocks, 31 Park Street; Paul Wildnauer and Jill Jarvis, 100 Acushnet Road; and Steven and Delia Caton, Brandt Island Road.

Each newly-created lot was deemed legally acceptable, meeting setback and frontage requirements of current zoning bylaws.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Planning Board is set for March 6 at 7:00 pm in the town hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell