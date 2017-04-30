Light Night For Selectmen

It’s a room that has silently witnessed hundreds of nights where long meetings involving complicated issues have taken place – but not on April 25.

With a light agenda and Town Administrator Michael Gagne putting the finishing touches on the FY18 budget with the Finance Committee, the Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen meeting began and ended in less than 30 minutes.

The most pressing matters handled included confirmation of appointments to various boards and committees, as well as town employee appointments. The selectmen also approved common victualer licenses for The Stowaway, Alice’s Food Cart, Seaport Ice Cream Slip, Oxford Creamery’s Oxcart, and Mahoney’s Food Cart.

Selectman Paul Silva read the motion to approve the annual town election warrant. Elections are scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, and the polling station is at Old Hammondtown School from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm. He also noted the Annual Town Meeting will be held on May 8 at 6:30 pm in the Old Rochester Regional High School auditorium.

The community was reminded that they may view a presentation given by Gagne on the town meeting warrant by tuning into Community Access station 38 or 95 at noon or 7:00 pm. Silva will also be televised in a presentation explaining the FY18 budget. Silva’s presentation will run immediately following Gagne’s. Both informal presentations will be available beginning Thursday, April 27, on the town’s website www.mattapoisett.net.

Melody Pacheco, administrative assistant to the Board of Selectmen, read the upcoming announcements that included Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 29, at 1:30 pm at the Mattapoisett Library grounds.

Pacheco also announced that summer hours for the transfer station are now in effect with the facility hours set for Tuesday through Saturday, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, and that the Old Rochester Farmer’s Market summer hours will begin on June 6 and continue through October 24 on every Tuesday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the ORR Junior High School grounds.

On Sunday, April 30 at 10:00 am, Mattapoisett municipal employees will participate in a walkathon, Pacheco reported. Dubbed “Rob’s Mob” Pacheco said the Rob’s Mob Walkathon is a fundraiser for the Multiple Myeloma Foundation and is being held to help raise awareness and money in honor of a local person dealing with the disease.

“It’s kind of informal, but we wanted to do this for Rob,” Pacheco said. Rob’s wife, Sue, had been instrumental during the planning of another recent fundraiser and “We wanted to say thank you to her this way.”

Donations may be dropped off at the selectmen’s office Pacheco said that anyone wanting to participate is welcome. The 5K route will be the same one used by the Mother’s Day Tiara Classic stepping off and ending at Oxford Creamery.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen is scheduled for May 23 at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

Mattapoisett Board of Selectmen

By Marilou Newell