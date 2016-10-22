Landscape Projects Approved for Mattapoisett Shores

It’s been a long time coming for these abutting properties, but all parties were finally able to reach an agreement that resulted in approvals by the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission for one Notice of Intent filing by Leslie Keselli and Whitney Renault, 14 Bay View Avenue, and one request for an amended Order of Conditions from Brandon Westley/Grand Vista LLC, 23 Grand View Avenue.

Al Ewing of Ewing Engineering presented plan revisions that were previously debated and modified through a public hearing that began in September and closed on this night as commissioners heard Ewing’s presentation.

Ewing said of the revised plans that stones planned near an existing revetment would now be pulled back away from the coastal beach area, with coastal beach limits illustrated on the plans. Silt fencing and a walk-through passage allowing public access across the beach were also noted on the plan, and lot corners had been placed.

The commission was satisfied that public comments had been taken into consideration along with its recommendations. An Order of Conditions was approved for the NOI.

David Davignon of N. Douglas Schneider & Associates was up next representing Westley and his request for an amended Order of Conditions. This request had also been continued from September to allow for revisions requested by the commission and the public.

Davignon explained drainage plans that would allow for a southerly flow of stormwater and the addition of soils to increase elevation on one side of the property.

Noting their agreement with the revision, the commission approved the request.

These approvals put final closure to long-simmering differences between the owners of the properties and a tangled history dating back a number of years.

Also coming before the commission for a continued hearing was David Pichette, S & K Engineering, representing Michael Hanley for property noted as 0 Angelica Avenue. The Notice of Intent filing is for the construction of a single-family dwelling. Pichette was returning to the commission with requested plan revisions. Those revisions included details for a concrete slab under the proposed dwelling and another slab under propane tanks. The NOI was approved.

David McIntire was also returning with his request for extensions on Order of Conditions for seven lots in The Bay Club on Shagbark Circle. Conservation Agent Elizabeth Leidhold had confirmed wetland boundary flagging as requested by the commission. Extensions were approved.

A scheduled NOI filed by Daniel and Lisa Craig, 4 Seabreeze Lane, for their application to retain 21,826 square feet of lawn established within a jurisdictional buffer zone that was not permitted by the Department of Environmental Protection was continued. Chairman Bob Rogers said, “We received a late request for a continuation, so we won’t be having any discussion on the NOI this evening.” The hearing is continued until November 14.

Also continued was a NOI by Samuel Waterston, 13 Shipyard Lane, for changes to an existing waterfront groin. The hearing is continued until November 14.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Conservation Commission is scheduled for November 14 at 6:30 pm in the Mattapoisett Town Hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell