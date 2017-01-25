Items Stolen from Vehicles

Marion Police Department Press Release

On Tuesday, January 24, the Marion Police Department received reports of items stolen from parked vehicles. All of the vehicles were located in the Front Street and Allen Street area of Marion Center.

In all, six vehicles were entered in the overnight hours of Monday night into Tuesday morning. All vehicles were unlocked. Small amounts of money and some personal items were stolen from some of the vehicles. Most of the vehicles were parked in driveways.

Anyone with information should contact the Marion Police Department at 508-748-1212. The Marion Police Department is reminding citizens not to leave money, valuables or personal items in vehicles and to keep the vehicles locked.